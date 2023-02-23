Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The creator of the iconic Playstation startup sound has died

      A sad day for those who remember the iconic sound.

      HQ

      While the name probably won't be familiar, we're unfortunately have to report that Tohru Okada died on February 14. If you've ever sat down with the first Playstation console, you've almost certainly heard his most famous work. Okada is the man who won our hearts with the classic Playstation start-up sequence, which can only be described as the definition of classic and one of the many pieces that contributed into making Sony's first console effort such a cool piece of hardware.

      Okada also made more sounds that have been used in several Sony commercials for their Playstation products. Thanks a lot and rest in peace Tohru Okada.

      Thanks TheGamer



