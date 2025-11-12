The creator of the classic Mario manga has passed away

HQ

If you were around in the late 80s and early 90s, you probably remember the Super Mario manga that was published, often in various Nintendo magazines. It was surprisingly well made, and quickly became a cult classic.

The Mario manga was created by Kazuki Motoyama, and unfortunately we have some sad news about him. Via Instagram (thanks Time Extension), it has now been announced that he has died at the age of 69. We would of course like to take this opportunity to thank him for all the great entertainment and rejoice in the wonderful work he leaves behind.

If you ever get the chance to check out his work you should definitely go for it. Nintendo in the 80s was far from the family-friendly company it is today, producing hockey games with big fights, motocross simulators, and the most violent wrestling games of the generation. This is evident in the Mario manga, which has a surprising amount of violence and even some nudity (including Mario himself) - despite being official - making it an interesting and entertaining time capsule.