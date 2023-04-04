The creator of Settlers of Catan has died

HQ

Board gamers around the world are today mourning an absolute legend. German game designer Klaus Teuber, the genius behind Settlers of Catan, has died after a short illness at the age of 70. The death was confirmed by Catan Studios, which released a statement on the tragic news earlier today. Teuber, who was still a driving force within the company and was in the midst of working on a new expansion for the game, leaves a huge hole behind and our thoughts go out to his family and colleagues.

"It is with profound sadness that we at Catan Studio acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan. Our hearts go out to Klaus' family during this incredibly difficult time."

Teuber, who created Settlers of Catan almost 30 years ago, was one of the industry's biggest stars whose games touched and influenced the lives of countless people. Catan won the coveted 'Spiel des Jahres' award in 1995 and has seen more than 50 different expansions and spin-offs over the years - almost all of them really good.

What are your best memories of Settlers of Catan?