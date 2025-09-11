The creator of Counter-Strike on CS2: "Valve has made a brilliant game"

HQ

During Gamescom (Devcom) 2025, Gamereactor's diligent video team interviewed dozens and dozens of developers (which of course has not escaped anyone who has been following this page in recent weeks), and one of these was none other than Counter-Strike father Minh Le, who is currently working hard on the upcoming action title Alpha Response, which is currently in early access and can therefore be tested at an early stage for those who are curious.

Minh Le and his small indie team are currently aiming to reach 1.0 status by the middle of next year, which he shares in our interview and believes that player feedback has been crucial to the direction the game is developing in. Alpha Response is being developed with Unreal 4 and not Unreal 5, and the reason for this, according to Le, is time and money. Development began before Unreal Engine 5 had been released, and thus the team did not want to spend four or five months porting all their work to a newer version of Epic's game engine.

"It's not easy because we have a fairly small team. And to do a proper conversion to Unreal 5 it would have set us back maybe four or five months. And we felt like we'd rather try to make the game better."

At the end of our interview, we of course also took the opportunity to ask about Counter-Strike, which Minh Le and his friend Jess Cliffe built in the form of a Half-Life mod in the late 90s, something that naturally grew into one of the biggest and most important multiplayer games of all time. Le had this to say about CS2 and the feel that Valve managed to manage:

"I'm really happy with what Valve has been able to do with Counter-Strike. As I said in my speech, when I started the project, no one imagined that it would last this long. When you make a game like that, you kind of think that it would just die out after a few years. But Valve have been so good at maintaining the core aspect of Counter-Strike."

Ultimo Ratio Games has released Alpha Response in early access on Steam and plans to have it finished or in 1.0-state by the summer next year.