The creator of Breaking Bad is making a new series for Apple TV+

HQ

If you have been wondering about what's next for Vince Gilligan, now that Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are behind him, we have some good news as this has been revealed. After working with Netflix for some time on the Bob Odenkirk-led series, Gilligan will be moving to a different streaming platform for a new project.

As revealed on social media, Apple TV+ will be the new home for the talented television series maker, as Gilligan has teamed up with the streamer to develop a psychological sci-fi series that we don't really know much at all about yet.

The project is still untitled as of the moment and no plot details have been revealed. In fact, all we have to go on is a first teaser image that features a smiley face drawn into a petri-dish filled with some kind of substance, accompanied by the tagline of "Happiness is Contagious". Beyond this, we also know that Rhea Seehorn will star in the show, reuniting Gilligan with his Better Call Saul star.

As for when we can expect fresh information, a trailer will seemingly be published soon, on July 25 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, so expect plenty of fresh details very soon.