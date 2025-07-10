The creator of Bojack Horseman has a new Netflix animated series coming out next month

Bojack Horseman, while being devilishly emotional and often depressing, remains one of the top and highest-rated animated series of all-time. Despite ending years ago, the Netflix series stands out as one of the streamer's better creations, which is why it might interest many to hear that the creator behind that show is returning and very soon at that.

Yep, Raphael Bob-Waksberg is returning this August to present Long Story Short, an animated series that is tailored to adults and that follows one family over time, jumping through the years and exploring key moments from their childhood and their late adulthood, and everything in between. Needless to say, there's lots of silly conflicts and snide jabs, but also heartful and sweet moments too, documenting the highs and lows of life.

Long Story Short will be headed up by a strong cast, including Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Dave Franco, and Michaela Dietz.

It's set to premiere on Netflix as soon as August 22, and you can see the teaser trailer for it below.