The Creator comes to Disney+ in January

Yours truly agrees with most of the stuff Andrë says in his review of Gareth Edwards' The Creator, but I still enjoyed it a bit more than he did, so it's been disappointing to see the movie not getting the attention it deserved in cinemas. Hopefully, that will change one month from now.

20th Century reveals in a press release that The Creator is coming to Disney+ on the 17th of January, 2024. I hope you have a great TV and an amazing sound system though, as there's no doubt that best part of the movie is its presentation.