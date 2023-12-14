Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      The Creator

      The Creator comes to Disney+ in January

      One of 2023's most underappreciated movies might finally get the attention it deserves.

      HQ

      Yours truly agrees with most of the stuff Andrë says in his review of Gareth Edwards' The Creator, but I still enjoyed it a bit more than he did, so it's been disappointing to see the movie not getting the attention it deserved in cinemas. Hopefully, that will change one month from now.

      20th Century reveals in a press release that The Creator is coming to Disney+ on the 17th of January, 2024. I hope you have a great TV and an amazing sound system though, as there's no doubt that best part of the movie is its presentation.

      The Creator

