The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles becomes an accidental meme in Japan

Last week, the satirical role-playing game The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles was released on Steam. Which a few months ago turned into a surprise viral sensation - at least in Japan where a slight translation error caused the game to be listed on Steam as "Kuso Dungeon" - Shitty Dungeon.

A humorous mistake that, unsurprisingly, spread like wildfire and resulted in far more exposure than Paolo Nicoletti, the game's creator, could ever have dreamed of. In an interview with Gamespark, Nicoletti states that:

"Everyone was laughing their heads off, and I was too, honestly. It was a completely unintentional accident, but it ended up bringing the game lots of attention. Truly, accidental marketing at its finest"

The funny thing is that the game has actually gotten a surprisingly warm welcome. With players highlighting its style and humor. So if you're curious to try it out for yourself, The Crazy Hyper‑Dungeon Chronicles - "Shitty Dungeon" - is available on Steam.

Have you played Shitty Dungeon?