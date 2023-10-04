HQ

With the next big Minecraft Live event planned for mid-October, Mojang has started the process of revealing which of three new creatures could be joining the blocky sensation in the future. As every year the developer hosts a community vote that lets fans decide on which mob they want to bring to the game next, the first of these three mobs have now been revealed.

And it might seem crazy to think that it has taken this long for it to be in consideration, but the crab could be coming to Minecraft. The crustacean could be coming to the game, assuming it beats the two mobs it is competing against in the community vote.

As for what makes this mob special, we're told that it lives in mangrove swamp biomes and that players can use its giant claw to place blocks further away. There's no mention of its place as a food source, but no doubt it's a tasty creature too.

The other two mobs will be revealed in the coming days, and as for when the mob vote will take place, it will start on October 13 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST and close around 48 hours later, just ahead of the winner being announced during Minecraft Live on October 15, 2023.