The Cozy Grove sequel is launching this month

If you've been building a delightful and soothing camp site as of late in Cozy Grove and have been wondering what's next, we have just the answer for you. Developer Spry Fox (now a Netflix Game Studio) has just revealed that the Cozy Grove sequel will be debuting as soon as later this month.

Known as Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, this life-sim title will be coming to Netflix on June 25, 2024, and with it bringing a new island oasis area to fix up. Here you will be able to craft items, decorate your area, fish and cook food, take on quests and challenges, and generally make the area you own.

We're told that there will be new animal companions, some new friends to meet as well as some returning faces, and that there will be a spooky vibe too as the local area is a little haunted. By completing quests and tasks, you can help the Bear Spirits on the island resolve their issues and get to know them better.

With Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit coming very soon, you can see a few images of the sequel below.