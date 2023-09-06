The cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 5 have been introduced

EA has just promised a full reveal of EA Sports UFC 5 tomorrow (September 7), but that wasn't the only thing they had to say as they also has presented the cover athletes for the game.

It turns out that Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will get the honor for the Standard Edition, while Stylebender (Israel Adesanya) is the star of the Deluxe Edition. We will get back tomorrow when we have all the first details about the game, but until then - what do you think of the cover athlete selections?