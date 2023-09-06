Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports UFC 5

The cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 5 have been introduced

This includes both the Standard and Deluxe Edition.

EA has just promised a full reveal of EA Sports UFC 5 tomorrow (September 7), but that wasn't the only thing they had to say as they also has presented the cover athletes for the game.

It turns out that Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will get the honor for the Standard Edition, while Stylebender (Israel Adesanya) is the star of the Deluxe Edition. We will get back tomorrow when we have all the first details about the game, but until then - what do you think of the cover athlete selections?

EA Sports UFC 5EA Sports UFC 5

