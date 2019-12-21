Cookies

The countdown is on for GRTV's Game of the Decade

In the first part of our GOTD countdown, we remember 15 of the very best games served up in the last ten years.

The end of the decade is nigh, and as we move into the '20s we decided it would be worth taking one last longing look back at a decade of stellar gaming. To that end, the whole Gamereactor editorial staff voted on their favourite titles of the past ten years, and after crunching the numbers, we're ready to share numbers 20 through to 6.

<video=482383 >

We'll be back tomorrow (same time, same place) with the conclusion to our internal GOTD deliberations, so stay tuned for our top five games of the decade.



