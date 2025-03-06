The Council and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong developer reveals Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

HQ

Announced at tonight's Nacon Connect, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is the latest game from Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind acclaimed narrative hits such as The Council and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss puts you in charge of Noah, an agent of a secret Interpol division investigating the paranormal, supernatural, and the occult. You'll venture to the depths of the Pacific Ocean and the ancient city of R'lyeh, where Cthulhu is imprisoned.

While resisting the mental anguish brought on by a Lovecraftian being as powerful as Cthulhu, you'll be solving puzzles and making key decisions in the game. Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is set for release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.