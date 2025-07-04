English
Sinners

The costumes worn by extras in Sinners were originally designed for Marvel's Blade

In one of the many versions of the Blade script, the film was set in the past, leading to a lot of leftover vampire costumes, it seems.

HQ

Here's an interesting method of recycling: as Marvel continues to flop about like a Magikarp using splash, unable to do anything regarding the Blade movie, it seems that other production teams are making use of the products left by the stagnant film.

In particular, it was revealed that Sinners' production team was able to use a bunch of costumes left by the Blade team. One of the producers for Sinners, Sev Ohanian, revealed in an interview with ScreenCrush that Blade was originally set to take place in the past. As we know, the film has since been toyed with and now lies in limbo, leading to the costumes for extras being sold to the Sinners production team.

So, one vampire movie managed to make the most of the costumes left behind by another. With Sinners proving vampires can still be incredibly popular, perhaps Marvel can continue working on its Blade movie with Mahershala Ali. We wonder if it'll try and buy back its used costumes from the Sinners team. Probably not, considering most of those costumes must be covered in fake blood by now.

Sinners

