The Costco Guys appeared on Jimmy Fallon last night

HQ

If you're not aware of the internet group that has been taking over TikTok, Instagram, and wherever else you can see video content, then you've been missing out. While the Costco Guys might not be everyone's cup of tea, they aren't doing any harm and make wholesome content which plays off the same three jokes/sound effects.

Their fame has seen them go all over, and now they've made it big time on the Jimmy Fallon show. The Rizzler, Big Justice, and the father of Big Justice Big AJ all made their way to New York for the show, where they hit their catchphrases, poses, and spoke about their newfound fame.

It's one of those weird moments where what feels like a niche internet subculture breaks out into the mainstream. Whether this will lead to any more superstar moments for the Costco Guys is unknown, but they are up there with the Hawk Tuah girl for making the most out of their fifteen minutes of fame.

This is an ad: