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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed that the cost to the American people of the war against Iran now stands at $37.5 billion. This figure is said to include both current expenditure and the projected cost of operations, equipment, armaments and payments up to 30 September. According to Reuters sources, the first week of the war in early March alone is reported to have cost the US nearly $11.3 billion.

The cost of the war is one of the main hurdles the Trump administration must overcome ahead of the mid-term elections scheduled for November, in which the current president is likely to face rock-bottom approval ratings amongst the electorate, whilst the Republicans are emerging stronger from the mismanagement of the conflict and, in the process, are taking the opportunity to attract supporters with their healthcare access programme.

Donald Trump, however, remains steadfast in his stance on the conflict, and last month requested a further $90,000 million to continue funding the military's role; this is currently being debated in the House of Representatives and does not even enjoy the support of Republican MPs. In November, they risk losing their parliamentary majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and they also need support from the Democrats to push through budget allocation bills. If the conflict does not end soon and the current president fails to turn the tide in the opinion polls, there is a risk that his term in office will be confined to his limited executive powers.