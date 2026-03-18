The cost of the Golden Dome rises to $185 billion
Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation and Northrop Grumman, among others, have joined the programme as key contractors.
The United States has raised the estimated cost of its "Golden Dome" missile defence system to $185 billion, as it accelerates the development of space-based capabilities to counter emerging threats.
Officials said companies including Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation and Northrop Grumman have joined the programme as key contractors, working on command-and-control systems and advanced tracking technologies.
The system aims to combine ground-based interceptors with satellites capable of detecting and tracking missile threats from space. While the Pentagon says the project will be delivered over the next decade, officials acknowledge that space-based interceptors remain the most challenging and costly element of the plan.
Initiated by Trump's administration in 2025 and aimed at being operational by roughly 2029-2030, it is designed to be an advanced, nationwide version of Israel's Iron Dome, utilizing space-based sensors and interceptors to protect the entire US from advanced threats like hypersonic glide vehicles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.