The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood developers originally hated the idea of incorporating tarot

Last summer, developer Deconstructeam released its latest effort, an inclusive and relaxing adventure title called The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. The game is all about witches and tarot reading and influencing the world with your decisions, and we were very impressed by the indie project as you can see in our review.

Recently, we had the chance to sit down with two-thirds of the Deconstructeam core, all during the latest BIG Conference, where the developers revealed they were originally highly sceptical and averse to incorporating tarot mechanics into the title.

Art director Marina González starting by telling us: "Well we were in a place five years ago that we had to make a pitch for a mobile platform that we cannot say but it was like ok, you need to make a pitch for a game and we did this game about witches, crafting tea in a space that was a bit different than Cosmic Wheel right now. But it was more or less the essence and for some reason we started also thinking maybe we put some tarot in and everything, because at that moment we were rejecting it, actually.

"We were in a moment that we were also like trying to understand tarot in a different way because we had some friends at that moment that were super into it and we were like but I don't know, I don't get it, I don't know this magical thing and how it works. In the process of trying to understand it and in the process of also trying to ask what was our vision about it, it was when we actually discovered that we had another kind of... another point of view and it was interesting and it was an element. I think a really nice interesting element to make a game about, like crafting cards and making readings to your friends."

Creative director Jordi De Paco then continued: "I want to say that we started challenging it because I hated tarot, I was like all of you are logical people and I know you are sensible and why are you into magic, magic is not real, you are pissing me off."

You can see the full interview with Decontsructeam below, where we're told all about how the idea for the game came about and how the close-knit developers work together on a daily basis.