The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood celebrates Valentine's Day by raffling off a giant dildo

This week the world celebrated Valentine's Day, and as with all major dates on the calendar, companies often celebrate the festivities with little game-related treats. Only in this case, the studio Decostructeam has chosen to prepare a contest for the fans of its latest release, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, but it's not "small" at all.

The Spanish studio has teamed up with artisan sex toy company Uberrime to create three dildos inspired by The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood that will be raffled off to their most passionate fans. Along with this tremendous giveaway, they will also include one of the game's custom tarot decks.

If you want to participate and win this dildo of "cosmic" proportions, you can participate from the website created for the occasion. They have a full gallery of images in detail, but just in case you want to whet your appetite, take a look below.