The Corsair Novablade Pro is a dynamic, customisable fighting game player's dream controller

While we often think of fighting game players bringing weighty fighting sticks to tournaments, the fact is that this style of play is becoming outdated. Sure, fight sticks are still going to be the pick for some players, but when you look to the modernisation of fighting game specialist accessories, the Corsair Novablade Pro is a fine example of how players can really step up their game.

Ditching the stick aspect of a regular fight stick, Corsair's Novablade Pro instead gives you all the controls you need via 15 mappable buttons on its surface. There's a great amount of dedication placed in the design, which not only looks the part but also gives you a technical edge with enhanced SOCD prioritisation and rapid trigger keys.

We've been checking out the Corsair Novablade Pro, and if you want to hear more about its details and see what this fighting game controller looks like, check out the Quick Look below: