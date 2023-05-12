Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Cooler Master Oracle Air keeps your local storage cool

Beat the heat with Cooler Master's new heat dissipation techniques.

If you're looking for a quick option to turn an NVMe or M.2 drive into an external SSD storage solution to keep your data, games, or whatever you might have on your drives.

Essentially, it's a dual-layer cooling heat solution for your drive, which means it can sit outside of your PC comfortably without overheating. This means you're less likely to deal with heating problems even as the NVMe drives reach their top speeds.

You will have to supply your own plug for this device, and it's not going to be for everyone, but if you've got a few NVMe you need to swap between at any given moment, the Cooler Master Oracle Air might be something worth keeping an eye on. Check out our quick look below.

