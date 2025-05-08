The Convergence Games Showcase 2025 will happen in September

HQ

The influencer-led Convergence has just announced plans to host its big annual showcase this September. Slated for September 18 and being broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and even BiliBili, the event will once again look to serve up announcements and news across the AA to indie spectrum.

Following the inaugural show last year, we're told that this iteration will focus once more on indies and AA titles, with a specific focus on "bringing together passionate audiences from diverse creators and the most interesting new indie and AA games, while incorporating deeper community engagement and additional platforms to maximise impact for developers and publishers."

No exact information on what to expect from the 2025 Convergence Games Showcase has been shared as of yet, but creative director at production company Fourth Floor, Dan Maher, has stated the following:

"We were very happy with the audience in 2024, and the viewer feedback was excellent, but we want to make the show even more effective for indie developers, leveraging our deep relationships with content creators worldwide. Discovery is absolutely crucial for smaller titles, and we're creating a platform that's uniquely able to match authentic audiences with new games they'll love, guided by the creators they've grown to trust."

For more information on what this year's show will offer, be sure to keep a tab on the Convergence website.