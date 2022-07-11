The Control and Dishonored writer is new narrative lead for Fable

HQ

Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 back in November, and has been busy ever since with fleshing it out in various way. But they also have a second team that is currently working on their first ever RPG; Fable.

This is of course a new game in the classic franchise that was once started by Lionhead, but the only solid thing we've seen from it so far is a CG trailer that was released two years ago. This means we do not know how far into production the game actually is, but now we've at least got a small sign of life.

It is Anna Megill (Control, Dishonored), who started working at Playground in 2020 as lead writer, who has been given a level-up. As revealed on Twitter, Megill is now narrative lead of Fable, which sounds promising considering her previous work.

While we do not know when we will get to see the first gameplay from Fable, at least we know it's in capable hands.