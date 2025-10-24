Trump "gonna be president" in 2028, MAGA leader declares: "There's a plan"

HQ

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and host of the War Room podcast, has claimed that Donald Trump will return to the presidency in 2028, even though the United States Constitution clearly prohibits a third term.

In an interview with The Economist released Thursday, Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, said United States President Donald Trump is "gonna be president in 28," adding that Americans should "get accommodated with that."

When asked about the 22nd Amendment, which restricts presidents to two terms in office, he suggested there were "many different alternatives" that would allow Trump to stay in power. "At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is," he said. "But there's a plan."

Bannon described Trump as "a vehicle of divine providence," arguing that "President Trump will be the president of the United States, and the country needs him to be president of the United States. We have to finish what we started."

Although Trump himself has hinted at the idea of another run, at times suggesting it's possible, and at others saying he would "probably not", the Constitution bars any United States citizen from serving more than two terms.

According to a recent poll, 50% of Americans believe Trump will attempt a 2028 campaign, while 69% say he should not. Among Republicans, opinion is split: 53% think he should run again, even as a slim majority agrees that presidents should be limited to two terms.