The connection between Willump and Nunu is more vibrant than ever in the new Song of Nunu trailer

Riot Forge and Tequila Works are in the final stages of introducing players to Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, coming to PC and consoles on November 1st (Nintendo Switch on November 2nd). Based on the heroes of the Summoner's Rift, this title takes us on an adventure with the champion couple Nunu and Willump.

This pair of friends will have to walk, climb and slide through Freljord, an icy region full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves... and a lot of charm. They will also have to use their wits to advance through this cold wasteland and discover the secrets hidden in the ice.

And to see how they work together in coordination, check out the new trailer below, as well as the interview with their directors after.

