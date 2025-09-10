The Conjuring will continue as an HBO Max series

HQ

We have previously reported that The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently cleaning up at the box office, with many eager to follow Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's characters on their final adventure. So what happens next? Well, if you thought Hollywood would be satisfied with that, you were wrong (and a little naive).

Deadline is now reporting that HBO Max has already begun prep work on a Conjuring series, and has signed Nancy Won (Conjuring, Tiny Beautiful Things) as showrunner and executive producer, as well as Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires (Agatha All Along, WandaVision) as screenwriters.

We don't yet know exactly when the story will take place or who will star in it, but we assume that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will not be involved.