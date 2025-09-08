The Conjuring: Last Rites makes Warner Bros. history after scoring second-biggest horror opening of all-time

HQ

The Conjuring: Last Rites has proven yet again this year that horror is back in a big way, as the final chapter for The Conjuring saga has scored the second-biggest opening weekend for a horror movie ever, drawing in $187 million globally.

As noted by Variety, this not only scores The Conjuring: Last Rites a great opening on a $55 million budget, but it also gives Warner Bros. a piece of box office history, as it is the first studio to have 7 consecutive movies open to more than $40 million.

After a pretty poor start to the year, coming out of Joker: Folie a Deux and stumbling with Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights, Warner Bros. hit its stride once more with A Minecraft Movie. Since then, the likes of Sinners, Weapons, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the F1 movie, and Superman have kept the studio in the green.

Warner Bros. has reportedly earned around $600 million in theatrical profits so far this year. Most of its movies that made more than $40 million in their opening weekends also stuck around for a long time, gathering even more profit as the good word spread about good movies.