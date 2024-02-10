The Conjuring 4 will cap off the long running horror franchise

It has now been confirmed that The Conjuring 4 will be the concluding chapter in the much-beloved supernatural horror franchise. The series first started in 2013 and so far eight films have released in the franchise (excluding the upcoming fourth film).

The Hollywood Reporter has also noted that Michael Chaves will be returning to direct the horror sequel. Chaves has previously directed two films within the franchise: The Nun II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The fourth film is expected to start filming in summer 2024. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to star in the film and the screenplay is being penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.