The Conjuring 4 premieres in September next year

It's actually been eleven years since The Conjuring scared the shit out of us, and since then we've met Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in two sequels and several spinoffs.

But now we're nearing the end of The Conjuring series with The Conjuring 4: Last Rites. We already knew that it is set to premiere next year, but now Variety can reveal that it will be on September 5, 2025. But the production hasn't started yet, so it seems that we will have to wait a while longer before we get any specific details about the plot.