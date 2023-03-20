The Completionist buys every game on the Wii U and 3DS eShops

HQ

With the Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShops closing down a week from today, a lot of users on those platforms are scrambling to get the games they want downloaded before they go away forever. Few, however, have the means to buy every single item on those stores.

Enter Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil, who has bought all the games available on the Wii U and 3DS eShops for a whopping $22,791. He accumulated the funds via sponsorships and will be donating the collection of games to the Video Game History Foundation, which seeks to preserve video game history.

As well as the financial cost to Khalil, the games took up a good amount of space, with the Wii U titles adding up to 1.2 TB of space while the 3DS games and DLC only added up to 267 GB.

Nintendo's decision to close the Wii U and 3DS eShops has been met with a good amount of controversy, especially considering this practically ends the virtual console, meaning you'll only be able to play retro games through the Switch Online service. However, if you do buy a game on the online store, you'll be able to redownload it whenever you see fit, and online functionality for the consoles won't end either.