The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is in trouble

If you enjoyed the first season of Apple TV+'s The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, a comedy series that looked to detail the life of the famed highwayman, and have been eagerly awaiting news on when more will make their arrival, you had better look away now.

Variety has reported that the second season of the show has hit a major wall and ceased production. The show had been filming for around three months, and even had a winter break, but it's unclear when or if it will continue now as reports claim that lead star and executive producer Noel Fielding has "failed to come to work".

The show has been filming at Elstree using Sky Studios, but with this situation in mind, it looks like Apple is set to pull the plug on the project. The report states that many of the production staff have been doing what they can to finish the season and also that they were very excited about what they put together.

There has been no comment from Apple nor Fielding's reps as of yet.