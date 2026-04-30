The complete team list for the PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 has been revealed

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It's almost time for the world of competitive PUBG: Battlegrounds to expand further with the return of PUBG Global Series action. The second circuit of the PGS will be commencing soon, with this including PGS 4, 5, and 6 events, with the first kicking off on May 20.

With the tournament on the horizon, now the confirmed 24 teams for the circuit have been announced, including how they have been split into the three respective groups. Before touching on this, it's worth noting that PGS 4, 5, and 6 will happen on a weekly basis from May 20, meaning the sixth event will commence on June 4 and end on June 7, with action for all three tournaments occurring in Seoul, South Korea.

PGS Circuit 2 teams and groups:

Group A:



Virtus.pro



Natus Vincere



JD Gaming



Team Liquid



Team Vitality



Furia



The Expendables



S2G Esports



Group B:



eArena



Crazy Raccoon



Petrichor Road



DN SOOPers



Theerathon Five



Gen.G Esports



Finhay Cerberus



Falcons



Group C: