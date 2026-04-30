esports
PUBG: Battlegrounds
The complete team list for the PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 has been revealed
24 teams will be present for PGS 4-6, with the first event commencing on May 20.
HQ
It's almost time for the world of competitive PUBG: Battlegrounds to expand further with the return of PUBG Global Series action. The second circuit of the PGS will be commencing soon, with this including PGS 4, 5, and 6 events, with the first kicking off on May 20.
With the tournament on the horizon, now the confirmed 24 teams for the circuit have been announced, including how they have been split into the three respective groups. Before touching on this, it's worth noting that PGS 4, 5, and 6 will happen on a weekly basis from May 20, meaning the sixth event will commence on June 4 and end on June 7, with action for all three tournaments occurring in Seoul, South Korea.
PGS Circuit 2 teams and groups:
Group A:
- Virtus.pro
- Natus Vincere
- JD Gaming
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
- Furia
- The Expendables
- S2G Esports
Group B:
- eArena
- Crazy Raccoon
- Petrichor Road
- DN SOOPers
- Theerathon Five
- Gen.G Esports
- Finhay Cerberus
- Falcons
Group C:
- T1
- 17Gaming
- Made in Thailand
- Anyone's Legend
- Twisted Minds
- Four Angry Men
- Change the Game
- Full Sense