The complete Pokémon The Movie 2000 has been made available on YouTube

Recently, The Pokémon Company decided to make one of its oldest and most beloved films available to all entirely for free by publishing it on YouTube. Yep, you can watch the famous Pokémon: The First Movie on the video platform, and now you can follow this up by also watching the excellent Pokémon The Movie 2000.

The follow-up film that released 25 years ago is now available to view in its entirety on YouTube, with it chronicling the timeless story of how Ash and Pikachu team up with the guardian of the sea, the mythical Lugia, to help restore order to the world after a trainer knocked the world out of balance by capturing the legendary birds Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos.

The movie also came out during a time when animated films were most succinct in duration, meaning if you're looking for something interesting to pop on, perhaps to entertain the kids during the summer, you'll be glad to know it's only 80 minutes long.

Check it out below for a massive hit of nostalgia.