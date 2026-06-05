The complete 16-team PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 Grand Final line-up has been confirmed

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Yesterday, we touched on the Survival Stage of the PUBG Global Series Circuit 2 Finals, and how the planned matches would whittle down 16 teams to eight survivors, with these eight qualified squads advancing to the main Grand Finals that run between June 5-7 and already included eight teams from former qualification rounds.

With this being the case, you might be interested in knowing the teams who didn't make it out of the Survival Stage, with the eight eliminated squads found below.



Furia



Theerathon Five



S2G Esports



Full Sense



Team Liquid



Change the Game



Cerberus Esports



JD Gaming



As for the full slate of teams in the Grand Finals, the 16-team line-up can be seen below too. It's worth bearing in mind that each of these teams will play in five matches a day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, wherein a victor will be crowned based on performances in these planned rounds of play.



17 Gaming



Anyone's Legend



Crazy Raccoon



eArena



Four Angry Men



Gen.G



Made in Thailand



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



SOOPers



T1



Team Falcons



Team Vitality



GAM x TE



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



Will you be tuning into the Circuit 2 Grand Finals this weekend?