The company that financed Obsession will share its huge payout with the creative team

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A lot of individuals are making a lot of money off the back of Obsession. One of the most profitable films of all time means there's millions out there going to the companies that financed, distributed, and marketed Obsession. Initially, it was believed that none of that would go back to the creative team, who were paid what you might consider paltry sums compared to the hundreds of millions the film has collected so far.

Last week, we reported on the art director who was paid $6,700 for her work on Obsession, but now TheWrap outlines just how many people are set to earn big from the movie's success, and it seems the creative team has been put on the list. Capstone, the company that financed Obsession, stands to make $40-50 million off the back of the movie, and will share that with the creative team, including director Curry Barker.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse is also going to make a pretty penny, as he ensured he'd get a couple of million for each $25 million Obsession made at the US box office. Therefore, he's set to earn $17 million. Focus Features, which distributed the film, is set to earn well over $100 million, too.

Usually, when a film is made for $750,000, you don't expect it to then earn nearly $250 million, and the people that work on a film will be paid a flat fee. With the kind of success Obsession is seeing, though, you'd hope that the people that made the film what it is can see a slice of the pie beyond just having the movie on their resume for the future.