HQ

Rumours are beginning to swirl online as to who the artist tasked with making the promotional single for this year's League of Legends' World Championship theme song is.

It might seem impossible to narrow it down, but many are pointing to Linkin Park, who come into the fray hot on the heels of the announcement of their new singer (read here).

There rumours aren't entirely without evidence:

If this is true, do you think it's a good choice? Let us know in the comments.