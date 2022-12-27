The Community movie won't have any paintball

HQ

Few storylines better show the greatness of the sitcom Community than the famous paintball episodes, which have remained fan favourites ever since. The first one was sheer brilliance and the second was just as good. But since then, the show mostly took other routes and didn't fully return to the concept.

And it seems like we shouldn't expect any paintball in the upcoming movie either. Community's creator Dan Harmon explains why in the podcast:

"For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept. We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative, but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages. The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

We assume this rules out more Dungeons and Dragons as well, but on the other hand, the unwillingness to rely on old jokes was one of the things that made Community so good. Perhaps we should trust Harmon's instincts in creating the movie we've been asking for since the series ended 2015?

Thanks Screen Rant