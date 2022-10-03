The Community movie is on its way

HQ

Anyone who is a fan of Dan Harmon's comedy series Community will know the prophecy of how the show is supposed to end. As routinely told during the actual programme, the plan was to deliver on six seasons and culminate with a movie. Since the series succeeded on the first part, all eyes have been on the movie, something that has been making waves over the past few months.

Now finally, it has been confirmed, a Community movie is on its way and has been ordered by Peacock. As reported on by Variety and confirmed by various cast members on social media, the project will reunite Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. No word has been mentioned as to whether Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown will be back, the former was at least tagged in the "and a movie" tweet from McHale, so hopefully the full cast will be back for this final romp.

As for when the movie will debut, that hasn't yet been announced, but we do know that when it does, the streaming service, Peacock, is where you will be able to find it (at least in the US that is).