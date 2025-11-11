The coming-of-age adventure Mixtape has been delayed to 2026

HQ

One game that has attracted a lot of attention every time it has been shown is Mixtape from Beethoven & Dinosaur (the creators of the acclaimed The Artful Escape). The idea was that it would be released this year, but time is undoubtedly running out.

The developers admit as much, having now posted a new trailer on Bluesky where they charmingly use song titles to convey the sad news that Mixtape is being postponed until 2026, with no exact date given.

The adventure has a distinctly 80s-inspired setting and takes place over the course of one day, where we follow the memories of three teenagers as a kind of mixtape. This includes things like the first kiss, a visit to an abandoned amusement park, skateboarding, and even the last dance in what will hopefully be a memorable adventure. The inspiration is clearly drawn from classic coming-of-age films, and Mixtape will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Game Pass from day one.