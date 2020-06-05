Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters hits PS4 and Switch in two weeks

Devespresso Games is releasing its horror adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters for PlayStation 4 and Switch later this month.

Developer Devespresso Games and publisher Headup are set to release the story-driven horror game The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters for PlayStation 4 and Switch on June 19 after previously having been available exclusively for PC. An Xbox One release is planned at a later date but until then, let's take a look at what's in store for PlayStation and Switch gamers.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters has a truly unique visual style (essentially, it looks like a crossover between a manga page and a paper doll diorama) and follows Sehwa High student Mina Park who has somehow become trapped inside her school past its closing time - but something's not right. A malevolent being seemingly wants her dead and it's up to you to keep Mina safe from the evil forces lurking around the school grounds by solving puzzles, forming alliances and exploring and scavenging your surroundings while dodging dangers. Take a look at the trailer below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
The Coma 2: Vicious SistersThe Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

Related texts



Loading next content