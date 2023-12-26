Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Color Purple has the biggest Christmas Day opening at the US box office since 2009

It's also the second biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The coming-of-age musical drama The Color Purple has excelled at the US box office on Christmas Day, with it generating $18 million from 3,152 theatres. This has made it the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009 and the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

The Color Purple was able to achieve this feat despite going up against two newcomers: the racing drama Ferrari and George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat.

Second place on Christmas Day went to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which brought in $10.5 million from 3,706 venues and third place belonged to Wonka which made $10.3 million from 4,213 venues.

The Color Purple has the biggest Christmas Day opening at the US box office since 2009

Thanks, Variety.



Loading next content