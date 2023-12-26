The Color Purple has the biggest Christmas Day opening at the US box office since 2009

HQ

The coming-of-age musical drama The Color Purple has excelled at the US box office on Christmas Day, with it generating $18 million from 3,152 theatres. This has made it the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009 and the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

The Color Purple was able to achieve this feat despite going up against two newcomers: the racing drama Ferrari and George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat.

Second place on Christmas Day went to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which brought in $10.5 million from 3,706 venues and third place belonged to Wonka which made $10.3 million from 4,213 venues.

Thanks, Variety.