Doom: The Dark Ages

The collector's edition of Doom: The Dark Ages is now available for pre-order

Can you handle 30cm of the Doom Slayer?

If yesterday's presentation of Doom: The Dark Ages was something that appeals to you, and you may already be planning to buy the game, but are looking for "that little extra". Well, we can now announce that the meaty collector's edition is available for pre-order for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5 and PC.

For $200 plus shipping, you are guaranteed a 30 cm high statue of the Doom Slayer, two days of early access, all future downloadable content, a Steelbook containing a replica of a red key card, plus some downloadable goodies.

There is also a premium version of the game that guarantees you all future DLC, two days of early access and some digital goodies. Check out the different editions below.

Doom: The Dark Ages

