The Collector's Edition of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon costs a whopping $450

FromSoftware has just released the first image of the Collector's Edition of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which will at most cost you $450.

The regular Collector's Edition will run you around $230, and comes with the base game, a steelbook case, art cards, an artbook, soundtrack, pin badges, stickers, a poster, and a 7.5 inch figurine of a mech.

If you've got the money burning a hole in your pocket, you can spend yet another $220 to get a plastic garage to store your mech in. That's the only difference between the base Collector's Edition and the Premium Edition of the game.

Check out the image of the Premium Edition below, and let us know if you're going to be getting this expensive version of the game.