The Coldplay scandal is now available as a game

During a recent Coldplay show, one of the year's most unexpected romantic scandals unfolded live on screen. The CEO of Astronomer was caught on the stadium's kiss cam... not with their spouse, but with the company's own HR manager. The two looked visibly rattled, trying to hide their faces, while Chris Martin jokingly told the crowd they were "just a little shy."

The clip spread like wildfire across social media and was instantly turned into a meme goldmine. But one person took things a step further: solo game developer Jonathan Mann created a full-blown video game about it. Coldplay Canoodlers is a pixel-styled mini-game where you control the kiss cam and try to spot the infamous Astronomer couple as quickly as possible.

It's not on Steam or any big platform, but Mann shared a direct link on Twitter — and people are already racking up high scores, laughing at the absurdity, and embracing the drama in 8-bit form.

You can try the game here. Don't forget to share your high score!