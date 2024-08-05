The codename for a new Valve project has people thinking Half-Life 3 is real again

Half-Life 3 is a bit more of a meme than anything else at this point. While some are still clinging onto the faint trails of hope they once had, most have come to realise the game isn't coming out. Or is it?

A recent website post (which has since been altered) from voice actor Natasha Chandel shows that Valve appears to be working on another project that isn't the hero shooter Deadlock. The codename for the project is White Sands, which is a park in New Mexico, the state where Black Mesa resided in.

So, does this confirm Half-Life 3? No, not really, but it does mean that Valve is working on something else, which could be... well, anything really.

