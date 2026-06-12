The Coalition: "We never talked about Gears of War: E-Day going to PlayStation 5"

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One of the biggest surprises during the Xbox Games Showcase was that Microsoft is now returning to developing exclusive games. Both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution were confirmed as console exclusive titles.

Nevertheless, there are strong indications that this decision was made in a hurry, even though Xbox executives claimed the decision had been known internally for a month prior to the announcement. In fact, just one day after Gears of War: E-Day was showcased, a trailer was released listing the PlayStation 5 as one of the formats - and E-Day was also age-rated for the PlayStation 5 on the very same day it was confirmed as an Xbox exclusive.

Eurogamer recently participated in a Q&A session specifically about E-Day and took the opportunity to try to get some clarity on this. It turned out that The Coalition claims there was never any intention of releasing a PlayStation 5 version (despite official videos listing it for Sony's console and the PEGI age rating), and studio creative director Matt Searcy says:

"Well, we never talked about it going to PS5."

He is backed up on this by studio brand director Nicole Fawcette, who explains that "it was never changed."

That said, it's up to you to decide which side to believe, but all things considered, it would appear that there may very well be a virtually finished PlayStation 5 version of the game that will never see the light of day.