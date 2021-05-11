The Coalition: We are not working on any Star Wars title

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, the Xbox Game Studios developer The Coalition confirmed that they are not shifting the development from Unreal Engine 4 to 5, which means we should not expect any announcements for quite some time. This wasn't the only thing they had to share regarding the future, as they also took the opportunity to shoot a widespread rumour down.

While they did confirm they will use "UE5 for multiple new projects in the coming years", a Star Wars game isn't one of them. This rumour has been spread a lot lately, after the GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb two weeks ago said it might be one of The Coalition's unannounced projects (with some even claiming it might be related to The Mandalorian).

On Reddit, the team clearly states, obviously tired of all the speculations:

"Just to clarify regarding the Star Wars thing. We are not working on any such title. We have nothing else to announce at this time."

...so let's put that to rest. While one of the multiple games The Coalition has under development surely is Gears 6, it remains to see what the others are all about.