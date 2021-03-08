The Coalition is hiring for future "mind-blowing Gears of War experiences"

You're watching Advertisements

The developer behind Gears 5, The Coalition has recently put out a bunch of job listings, as it looks to expand and further the Gears of War franchise. The job posts seem to suggest that the studio is looking for new-gen experiences as it states, it "is dedicated to pushing the Gears franchise to new heights."

No listing directly mentions what the jobs could be relating to or the term new-gen. But, the UI Software Engineer ad reads, "our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft's entertainment platforms and devices," and the Services Software Engineer post states it wants "to redefine the Gears experience through the application of modern cloud service technologies." This does seem to suggest there is a focus on a little more than just producing a new game for Xbox Series consoles alone, and that maybe something xCloud related is in the cards for The Coalition.

Also, since these are job postings, we probably shouldn't expect to hear a whole lot about the next major project for The Coalition anytime soon, so don't hold your breath on announcements.

Thanks, GamingBolt.