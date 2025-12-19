The Coalition: "Gears of War: E-Day is our most ambitious game yet"

HQ

Amidst all The Game Awards news on Friday, Microsoft suddenly announced that they will be holding their own Xbox event at the end of January, a concept they have been running for several years now. We don't know what we'll get to see (except for Fable and Forza Horizon 6), but we note that The Coalition just the other day said again that Gears of War: E-Day will be released in 2026 and that they have now done an interview with Xbox Wire.

This certainly sounds like things are starting to move forward for the game. In the interview, the studio talks about their level of ambition this time around, stating that they have never created such an ambitious title before and want to refresh the brand:

"Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Gears of War, and we can't think of a bigger way to celebrate than with the release of Gears of War: E-Day. This is our most ambitious game yet, entirely built from scratch in Unreal Engine 5 to feel like Gears and play like new."

We already knew that it is a kind of prequel to the other games and that we will meet significantly younger versions of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. And apparently, this makes it a perfect place for newcomers to jump into the series:

"This is a return to our roots as Marcus & Dom face the Locust for the first time ever. It's the best place to jump into the Gears universe and we can't wait to share more next year."

Something to look forward to! Hopefully we'll see more at Microsoft's Dev Direct on January 26.