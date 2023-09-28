The co-op construction platform puzzler Astronimo released into Early Access

HQ

Imagine being stranded on a distant planet. How do you get back home? Well, that's up to you and your friends to sort out in Astronimo, which is described as a "cooperative construction platform puzzler".

You must help them explore the planet, collect resources and build clever things (like fuel and a shuttle) in order to save yourself. If this quirky campaign sounds like something you would like to try out with up to three of your friends, you should head to Steam right now as it is now available as Early Access.

Check out the Early Access trailer below to see what it looks like when you try to escape a planet with your homies in Astronimo.