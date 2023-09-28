Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Astronimo

The co-op construction platform puzzler Astronimo released into Early Access

Being stranded on a distant planet isn't such a grim destiny as one might think. Astronimo is a good proof of this.

Imagine being stranded on a distant planet. How do you get back home? Well, that's up to you and your friends to sort out in Astronimo, which is described as a "cooperative construction platform puzzler".

You must help them explore the planet, collect resources and build clever things (like fuel and a shuttle) in order to save yourself. If this quirky campaign sounds like something you would like to try out with up to three of your friends, you should head to Steam right now as it is now available as Early Access.

Check out the Early Access trailer below to see what it looks like when you try to escape a planet with your homies in Astronimo.

